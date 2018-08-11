Brokerages Set Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Price Target at $4.00

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OZM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 264,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,214. The company has a market capitalization of $981.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -212.11.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 341.23%. The business had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.12 million. equities analysts anticipate that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 478,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 245,414 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,168,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 251,035 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 155,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

