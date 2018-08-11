Brokerages Set Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Price Target at $106.42

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.92.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 3,100 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,173,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,121 shares of company stock worth $3,804,936 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 186,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.25. 939,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.