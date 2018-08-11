Brokerages Set Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Price Target at $106.42

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.92.
Several research firms recently commented on IR. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 3,100 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,173,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,121 shares of company stock worth $3,804,936 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.25. 939,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.
Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.
Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.
