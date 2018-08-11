Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (INCY) Price Target at $109.07

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $43,232.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Incyte by 13.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 36.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Incyte by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $1,683,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.44. 1,022,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.69 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 12-month low of $60.22 and a 12-month high of $140.11.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $521.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.70 million. Incyte had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. Incyte’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Incyte will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

