Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (GPC) PT at $99.40

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

In related news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $50,145.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,438.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.2% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 46,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 489,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,970. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

