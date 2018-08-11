Brokerages Set Cott Corp (COT) Price Target at $19.17

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cott in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cott in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Cott traded down $0.18, reaching $15.37, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 219.57 and a beta of 0.81. Cott has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.32 million. Cott had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cott will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 6,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,986.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,807.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cott by 206.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cott during the first quarter worth $159,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Cott during the first quarter worth $239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cott by 43.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cott during the second quarter worth $526,000.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

