Brokerages Set Air Canada (AC) PT at $33.68

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

In other Air Canada news, insider Duncan Bureau sold 1,417 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$32,732.70.

Shares of AC stock traded down C$0.42 on Wednesday, hitting C$23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 730,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,183. Air Canada has a one year low of C$20.33 and a one year high of C$29.11.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 7.67%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.