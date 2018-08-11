Brokerages Set $28.00 Price Target for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)

Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Quad/Graphics an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer J. Kent sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $199,591.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,583.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,576.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,632,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after buying an additional 401,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,241,000 after buying an additional 248,498 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 22.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 209,541 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 101.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 175,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quad/Graphics traded down $0.14, hitting $21.76, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 160,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,741. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.96. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.66%. analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Quad/Graphics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quad/Graphics (QUAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.