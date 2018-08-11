Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $56.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $44.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $222.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.40 million to $226.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $233.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $226.60 million to $240.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.36 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

SBSI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of SBSI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.95. 93,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,264. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

