Brokerages Expect Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Select Medical reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Select Medical.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Select Medical had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,986,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,252,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Chernow sold 41,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $816,211.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 891,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,659,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,014 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,385 in the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,243,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $276,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 488,636 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $4,118,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 191,715 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Select Medical by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 167,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical traded up $0.25, hitting $19.10, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 492,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,987. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Medical (SEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.