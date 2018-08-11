Brokerages Expect RMR Group Inc (RMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.58. RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.43%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $88.00 price target on RMR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of RMR Group traded up $0.80, reaching $88.00, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 23,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,691. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of -0.16. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

