Brokerages Expect Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce sales of $12.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.04 million and the highest is $12.36 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $49.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.01 million to $49.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $59.40 million to $60.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neuronetics.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $113,339.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Guthrie bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $4,659,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $1,570,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $575,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $266,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neuronetics opened at $33.51 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

