Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.21). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 122,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,727. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $699.69 million, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 39,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,486,878.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,085,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,204,765.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 21,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $750,298.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,772. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 127,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

