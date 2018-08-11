Brokerages Expect Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 13,528 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $307,626.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,528 shares of company stock worth $764,402. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. 210,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,454. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -279.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

