Brokerages Anticipate Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) will post $70.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ion Geophysical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.50 million and the lowest is $65.50 million. Ion Geophysical posted sales of $61.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will report full-year sales of $228.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.70 million to $235.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $250.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $234.30 million to $267.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ion Geophysical.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.45). Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 79.01% and a negative net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IO. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ion Geophysical to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:IO opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ion Geophysical has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,133 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $194,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Brian Hanson sold 97,760 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $2,266,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,846 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ion Geophysical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ion Geophysical by 1,916,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ion Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ion Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ion Geophysical by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ion Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.