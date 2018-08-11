Brokerages Anticipate Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.80. Amerisafe posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Amerisafe had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.11 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 685 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $41,168.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,851.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

