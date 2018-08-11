Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.09

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. research analysts predict that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.86% of Broadwind Energy worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

