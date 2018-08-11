Broadcom (AVGO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $212.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.87. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 17.2% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,968,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

