BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (BATS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Barclays currently has GBX 5,000 ($64.72) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($56.96) target price on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.26) target price on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($73.14) target price on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,206.25 ($67.39).

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock traded down GBX 39.50 ($0.51), reaching GBX 4,154.50 ($53.78), during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 3,130,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 52 week low of GBX 4,064 ($52.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.06).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.63) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Alan Davy purchased 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,931 ($50.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,533.09 ($1,984.58). Insiders have bought a total of 46 shares of company stock worth $180,017 over the last quarter.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

