Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 123,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 68,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

