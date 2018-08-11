Brisio Innovations Inc (BZI) Director Acquires $11,400.00 in Stock

Brisio Innovations Inc (CNSX:BZI) Director Gianpaolo Fabrisio Andreola purchased 30,000 shares of Brisio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00.

CNSX BZI remained flat at $$0.34 during trading hours on Friday. Brisio Innovations Inc has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.45.

Brisio Innovations Company Profile

Brisio Innovations Inc (Brisio) is a Canada-based company engaged in the acquisition, development and marketing of software applications. The Company offers software applications for mobile computing devices, including smart phones, tablets, smart televisions and wearable computers. It also invests its capital in assets, companies and projects.

