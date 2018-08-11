Brisio Innovations Inc (BZI) Director Acquires $11,400.00 in Stock

Brisio Innovations Inc (CNSX:BZI) Director Gianpaolo Fabrisio Andreola purchased 30,000 shares of Brisio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00.
CNSX BZI remained flat at $$0.34 during trading hours on Friday. Brisio Innovations Inc has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.45.
Brisio Innovations Company Profile
