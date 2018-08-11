Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Holdings in Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.08% of Senseonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SENS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter worth $74,936,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,387,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 420,358 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $2,774,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 651,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 106,679 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 980,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $3,941,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,540,000 shares of company stock worth $6,132,058. Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 828.76% and a negative return on equity of 406.72%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SENS shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Friday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Senseonics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

