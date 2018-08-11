Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $130,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $141,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF opened at $138.56 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $115.92 and a 52 week high of $140.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

