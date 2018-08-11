Breakout Stake (BRX) Market Cap Tops $1.26 Million

Breakout Stake (CURRENCY:BRX) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Breakout Stake coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00003273 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Breakout Stake has a market cap of $1.26 million and $231.00 worth of Breakout Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Breakout Stake has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Breakout Stake Profile

Breakout Stake (CRYPTO:BRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. Breakout Stake’s total supply is 6,268,082 coins. Breakout Stake’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com . The Reddit community for Breakout Stake is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Breakout Stake’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here

Breakout Stake Coin Trading

Breakout Stake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breakout Stake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Breakout Stake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Breakout Stake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

