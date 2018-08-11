Boyd Gaming (BYD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays raised Boyd Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.69. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $616.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.94 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 150,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

