Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies opened at $59.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $416,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,889.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 11,855 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $590,379.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 173,930 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

