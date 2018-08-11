Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Shares of Bottomline Technologies opened at $59.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $60.90.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $416,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,889.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 11,855 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $590,379.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 173,930 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.
