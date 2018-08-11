Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3,090.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Catawba Capital Management VA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Shares of Boston Scientific opened at $33.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $50,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,452.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,986 shares of company stock worth $5,244,475 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

