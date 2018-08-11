Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

Boston Partners cut its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,740,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294,700 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.65% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $240,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 43.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. MED upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles opened at $16.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $28.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.99 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

