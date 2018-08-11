Boston Partners Purchases 78,670 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,136,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.85% of Regency Centers worth $194,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Regency Centers by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Regency Centers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 61,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $86,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REG opened at $63.25 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Regency Centers had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

