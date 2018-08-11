Booking (BKNG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $36.70-37.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $39.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $2,175.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $2,050.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,136.90.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,897.66 on Friday. Booking has a one year low of $1,630.56 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $24.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 88.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

