Booking (BKNG) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $2,175.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,144.86.

Shares of BKNG traded down $44.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,897.66. The stock had a trading volume of 936,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,630.56 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 88.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,116,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

