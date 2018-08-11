Bollard Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,090,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,836,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,478,038,000 after acquiring an additional 655,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,026,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,545,000 after acquiring an additional 549,931 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,728,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $995,432,000 after acquiring an additional 275,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,482,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,282,000 after acquiring an additional 175,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.30 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $3,260,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,940. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

