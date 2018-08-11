Boenning Scattergood Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

Boenning Scattergood reissued their hold rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

“We don’t see meaningful multiple expansion in the near-term. We maintain our Neutral rating.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of HALL stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706. The company has a market cap of $191.42 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Passmore sold 18,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $183,870.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,498 shares in the company, valued at $253,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 475,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. ZPR Investment Management increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 112.1% during the first quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 37,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

