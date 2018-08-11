BMO Capital Markets Cuts Linamar (LNR) Price Target to C$70.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Linamar from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.40.

TSE LNR opened at C$54.10 on Wednesday. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$53.10 and a 52 week high of C$80.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C($0.08). Linamar had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion.

In related news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.41, for a total transaction of C$56,410.00. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$68.13 per share, with a total value of C$34,065.00.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

