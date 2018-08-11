BMO Capital Markets Boosts ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Price Target to $19.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANGI. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices traded up $1.47, hitting $19.66, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 2,759,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.36, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.62. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.43 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $406,613.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,903 shares of company stock worth $1,211,687. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,699,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,179,000 after buying an additional 239,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

