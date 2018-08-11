Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (BRG) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,958,587 shares, a decline of 0.9% from the July 13th total of 1,976,427 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,862 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 117.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 24.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 30,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 102.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 304.45 and a quick ratio of 304.45.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.54). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 98.46% and a negative net margin of 129.33%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

