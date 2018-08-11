Blount International (BLT) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Blount International (NYSE:BLT) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blount International earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 45.0342953257213 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BLT stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Blount International has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

About Blount International

Blount International, Inc (Blount) designs, manufactures, and markets equipment, replacement and component parts, and accessories for professionals and consumers. The Company operates in two business segments: Forestry, Lawn, and Garden (FLAG) segment, and Farm, Ranch, and Agriculture (FRAG). The FLAG segment manufactures and markets cutting chain, guide bars and drive sprockets for chain saw use, and lawnmower and other cutting blades for outdoor power equipment.

