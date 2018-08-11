Blocklancer (LNC) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Blocklancer has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocklancer has a total market capitalization of $519,765.00 and approximately $5,243.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocklancer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000372 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00295399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00192421 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000146 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Blocklancer

Blocklancer was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocklancer’s official website is blocklancer.net . Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blocklancer is publication.blocklancer.net

Blocklancer Token Trading

Blocklancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocklancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocklancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

