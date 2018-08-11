BKS Advisors LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

BKS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 23,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 282.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $349.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.38.

Lockheed Martin opened at $313.12 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $291.52 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

