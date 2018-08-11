BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,121,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Boeing opened at $339.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $230.94 and a 52 week high of $374.48. The stock has a market cap of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.49.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

