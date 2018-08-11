BitWhite Hits Market Cap of $934,836.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Exrates, BitFlip and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $934,836.00 and approximately $63,571.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00081238 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000689 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000534 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000921 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

