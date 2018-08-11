bitUSD Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. bitUSD has a total market cap of $12.23 million and $1.29 million worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitUSD has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One bitUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00017494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000364 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008534 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00298289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00187604 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 11,124,700 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.