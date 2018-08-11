Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.28

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $12,048.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00004588 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000125 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002658 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00001067 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,160,888 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

