BioScrip’s (BIOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

“We continue to model further improvement in gross margin over the next couple of years.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioScrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioScrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 490,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,484. BioScrip has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $347.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.12.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $175.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. analysts forecast that BioScrip will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioScrip during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioScrip by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BioScrip by 1,826.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 117,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BioScrip by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in BioScrip by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 64,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

