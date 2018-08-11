BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) SVP Sells $261,250.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 22nd, Brian Mueller sold 3,145 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $312,927.50.

On Friday, June 15th, Brian Mueller sold 2,021 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $190,984.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical opened at $101.46 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

