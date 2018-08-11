BIOLINERX Ltd/S (BLRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect BIOLINERX Ltd/S to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.50. BIOLINERX Ltd/S has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on BIOLINERX Ltd/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MED started coverage on BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIOLINERX Ltd/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About BIOLINERX Ltd/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

