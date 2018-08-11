BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.72. 304,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,373. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $273.01 million, a P/E ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $3,248,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 599,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,925,968 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

