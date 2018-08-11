BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%.
Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.72. 304,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,373. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $273.01 million, a P/E ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 0.64.
Several research firms have commented on BLFS. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.
