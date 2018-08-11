BidaskClub Upgrades Wendys (WEN) to “Hold”

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

Shares of Wendys opened at $17.65 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wendys has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. equities analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 764,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $12,628,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,405,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $39,518,947.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,893,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,549,564.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,894,292 shares of company stock valued at $64,045,118. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wendys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,725,000 after purchasing an additional 212,096 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Wendys by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

