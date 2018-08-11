BidaskClub Upgrades Wendys (WEN) to “Hold”

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.
Shares of Wendys opened at $17.65 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wendys has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.
In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 764,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $12,628,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,405,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $39,518,947.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,893,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,549,564.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,894,292 shares of company stock valued at $64,045,118. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wendys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,725,000 after purchasing an additional 212,096 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Wendys by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wendys
The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.
