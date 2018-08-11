BidaskClub Upgrades Camtek (CAMT) to Strong-Buy

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 110,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,560. Camtek has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.18 million, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Camtek had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 539.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

