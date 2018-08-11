BidaskClub Upgrades Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) to “Hold”

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, MED reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

XLRN opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 795.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

