BidaskClub Lowers BancFirst (BANF) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

BANF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,297. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $95.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Gish sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $95,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $63,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $894,480. Insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

